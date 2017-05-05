Register
19:11 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Sputnik

    Sputnik Refutes Macron's 'Fake News' Accusations Over Alleged Offshore Account

    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (74)
    0 15950

    The Sputnik news agency on Friday rejected accusations by French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron's En Marche! (EM!) party of spreading "fake news" about the candidate's alleged offshore bank accounts.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Macron filed a legal complaint, not targeting any specific party, over allegations that he owned an offshore bank account in the Bahamas. The EM! campaign later issued a statement saying Sputnik and RT had "actively" relayed claims made online and repeated by Macron's right-wing rival Marine Le Pen of Macron having bank accounts in the Bahamas.

    "The allusion to Sputnik and RT by the Macron campaign in the context of this investigation is absolutely groundless. It is a perfect example of a fabrication aimed at undermining trust among readers. When Mr Macron’s movement released the statement alleging Sputnik’s involvement in ‘actively spreading’ the information, Sputnik had published only two articles, both based on EM! public statements," Sputnik said in a statement.

    Sputnik has published two stories on the offshore allegations. The first covered Macron's rebuttal of the allegations, while the second reported on the complaint filed by his party. The EM! campaign did not respond to an inquiry by Sputnik about the reasons for professing the accusations. Sputnik will seek legal advice following continuous false accusation by Macron's party.

    Electoral documents for the upcoming second round of 2017 French presidential election are displayed as registered voters will receive an envelope containing the declarations of faith of each candidate, Emmanuel Macron (R) and Marine Le Pen (L), along with the two ballot papers for the May 7 second round of the French presidential election, in Nice, France, May 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard
    'Macron Has Cold Eyes': Brigitte Bardot Calls on Animal Lovers to Vote Le Pen
    Speculations of Macron's offshore accounts have been circulating in the social media networks for some time, with the candidate repeatedly refuting the rumors. On Wednesday, similar allegations were made by right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen during a heated two-hour TV-debate with Macron. Le Pen's words triggered a sharp response from En Marche!, with the party stating that this maneuver would have legal consequences under the French defamation laws.

    Le Pen said in an interview with the BFM TV channel that she did not have any proof to substantiate her claims as this would be a court matter if she did. French prosecutors have, however, opened an inquiry into the suspected spreading of disinformation aimed at disrupting the voting process.

    Macron and Le Pen became the two top contenders in the first round of the French presidential election, and are set to face each other in the run-off on Sunday. Polls indicate that Macron is around 20 percentage points ahead of Le Pen.

    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (74)

    Related:

    'Discriminatory': Moscow Slams Macron's HQ for Refusing Accreditation to Sputnik
    'Even Reuters' Notes 'Macron's Team Can't Provide Examples of RT, Sputnik Fakes'
    French Media Pans Le Pen, Turns Blind Eye to Macron Banning Sputnik, RT
    Pauvre Emmanuel! Macron Claims to Be Target of Sputnik Faux News
    Tags:
    RT, Sputnik, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok