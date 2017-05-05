Register
19:11 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, May 2, 2017

    Drang nach Osten Lite: Why Ukraine Issue Continues to Sour Russian-German Ties

    © REUTERS/ Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
    Politics
    Get short URL
    142611

    During their meeting in Sochi, President Putin and Chancellor Merkel devoted a great deal of attention to Ukraine, and the ongoing civil war in the country's east. Commenting on the state of Russian-German ties, political scientist Vadim Trukhachev explained why the Ukraine issue is likely to remain a sore spot in relations for a long time to come.

    During their joint press conference following Tuesday's talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that "the situation in Ukraine remains a source of serious concern" for both countries, adding that he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had agreed on "the need for the implementation of the Minsk agreements by all sides."

    Still, the two leaders also struck a note of discord on one important detail. Putin indicated that while the Normandy Four dialogue format (which includes Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France) is satisfactory, the conflicting parties (i.e. Kiev and the Donbass breakaways) should also be able to pursue direct dialogue. Merkel, for her part, was adamant in her opposition to "inventing anything" that is separate from the Normandy format and the Minsk peace accords.

    Chefarzt und Krankenschwestern des Krankenhauses Pervomaisk beim Empfang der Hilfslieferungen
    © Photo: Iwana Steinigk
    Germans Break Ukraine Blockade to Bring Humanitarian Aid for People of Donbass
    Following the meeting, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov added that Moscow disagrees with and cannot comprehend Berlin's insistence on tying German anti-Russian sanctions to the implementation of the Minsk agreements, since Russia is not a party to the conflict. 

    During the joint press conference, Putin made clear that Kiev bore primary responsibility for separating Donbass from Ukraine, including through its failure to implement Minsk, and its recent decision to impose a blockade against the territory.

    Sochi, Russia. May 2, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel.
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Sochi, Russia. May 2, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    Speaking to Russia's Svobodnaya Pressa online newspaper, Vadim Trukhachev, an international politics expert and lecturer at the Russian State University for the Humanities, explained why the Ukraine issue will be likely to remain a bone of contention in Russian-German relations for a long time to come.

    "Ukraine," the expert recalled, "is a territory which Berlin has had a special interest in for a long time. Germany wants to include the country into its own sphere of influence, and in this sense nothing has changed. It's worth noting here that the Germans have their own foreign policy line, sometimes different from that of the US – they are playing their own game."

    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    'We Have Never Interfered in Other Countries' Political Processes' - Putin at Presser With Merkel
    Indeed, in the interests of broadening the influence of the European Union, Germany was a major sponsor of the color revolutions which rocked Ukraine in 2004 and 2014. For over a decade, Berlin and its allies in Brussels actively promoted an EU-Ukraine association agreement, which would bring Kiev into the EU's orbit and rip it out of its traditional partnership relations with Russia. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych first toyed with the idea, before turning around at the last minute and choosing to steer Ukraine toward the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union instead. The move led to street protests which culminated in the Maidan coup d'etat in February 2014.

    KIEV, UKRAINE - JANUARY 24: Barricade with the protesters at Hrushevskogo street on January 26, 2014 in Kiev, Ukraine.
    © Flickr/ Sasha Maksimenko
    KIEV, UKRAINE - JANUARY 24: Barricade with the protesters at Hrushevskogo street on January 26, 2014 in Kiev, Ukraine.

    "Obviously, it's not necessary to imagine how Russia views this German 'special interest' toward Ukraine," Trukhachev stressed. "The Ukraine issue had spoiled Russian-German relations in the past, and will continue to do so.  This is one of the most important issues in relations between the two countries, and this will continue to be the case at least until the end of the war [in the Donbass]…"

    A Ukrainian serviceman patrols at the humanitarian aid center in Avdiivka, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    A Ukrainian serviceman patrols at the humanitarian aid center in Avdiivka, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017

    The analyst added that while Merkel's visit was a sign of progress, particularly given her symbolic decision to come to Russia after spending two years refusing to do so, when it comes to the Ukrainian issue, no progress is visible.

    "In fact, until the German elections [in September], and even until the Russian presidential election in March 2018, it's not worth expecting progress, absent a situation where the chaos in Ukraine acquires a level so large that Merkel will have to turn off her anti-Russian broken record."

    As for Merkel's firm refusal to consider new formats for negotiations on peace in eastern Ukraine, Trukhachev indicated that this was strictly a political move. "Politicians do not like to admit mistakes, and Merkel is no exception. She cannot admit aloud that the Minsk agreements aren't working. It's possible, perhaps, that she also understands how difficult it would be reach any kind of deal, because the situation in Ukraine itself is too unpredictable, and any new document could be turned into a worthless piece of paper. It's unlikely that the German side believes in the effectiveness of the current Minsk format, but the present situation does not allow Berlin to directly admit its failure."

    Moscow has repeatedly accused Kiev of deliberately refusing to make progress on the implementation of the Minsk agreements' thirteen point plan, specifically its points requiring Ukraine to make changes to its constitution granting the Donbass breakaways special status. 

    Ukrainian nationalist protesters and military veterans take part in a blockade against ongoing trade with the Donbass self-proclaimed republics, on February 23, 2017, in Kryvyi Torets railway station, Donetsk region
    © AFP 2017/ Aleksey FILIPPOV
    Putin Tells Hollande, Merkel That Kiev Must Lift Donbass Blockade
    Ultimately, commenting on the Ukrainian issue's influence on the German elections scheduled for September, Trukhachev stressed that "in view of Germany's special interests in Ukraine, this topic will be important for any chancellor…We can assume that the Social Democrats will be slightly softer toward Russia, while the Christian Democrats will be a bit tougher, but in any case the variation will be very small." In any case, "it will not be easy [for us] with either Merkel or Martin Schultz, were he to become chancellor…"

    "Right now, the average German burgher doesn't really feel the Ukrainian issue affecting his wallet. But if the EU-Ukraine visa-free agreement causes any big problems, like through an increase in weapons smuggling or a growth in crime, Ukraine will turn into a major issue in domestic German political debates, and not only in the context of Germany's [geopolitical] interests in the east," the observer concluded.

    *Drang nach Osten, literally 'yearning for the East' or 'drive toward the East', is a term coined in the 19th century to describe plans for German expansion into Slavic lands.

    Related:

    Germans Break Ukraine Blockade to Bring Humanitarian Aid for People of Donbass
    Russia-Germany Ties Continue Developing Despite Differences - Kremlin
    Russian President Putin, German Chancellor Merkel Hold Joint Presser in Sochi
    State of Russian-German Interstate Relations Ahead of Merkel's Visit to Sochi
    Merkel's Visit to Russia: German Chancellor Braces For a 'Recon Mission'
    How Merkel's Meeting With Putin Fits Into 'Germany's Foreign Policy Ambitions'
    Tags:
    expert analysis, expert commentary, special interests, Russia, Ukraine, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok