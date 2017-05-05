Putin, Nazarbayev Note Syria De-Escalation Zones Deal Strengthens Ceasefire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian and Kazakh presidents Vladimir Putin and Nursultan Nazarbayev discussed by phone the results of the fourth meeting on Syria in Astana held on May 3-4, noting that the memorandum to establish de-escalation zones in Syria would strengthen the ceasefire regime, the Kremlin press service said Friday.

"Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev. When the leaders were discussing the results of the 4th international meeting on Syria held on May 3-4 this year in Astana, they expressed satisfaction with the adoption of the memorandum to create de-escalation zones," the statement said.

On May 4, Russia, Turkey and Iran, the Syrian ceasefire guarantor states, adopted a memorandum on four safe zones in the country.

"It was noted that its implementation by all parties would contribute to strengthening the regime of cessation of hostilities, improving the humanitarian situation and, in general, a political settlement of the Syrian crisis," it said.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh , outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.