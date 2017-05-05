Register
16:10 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Marine Le Pen (C), French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election and Debout La France group former candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, leave by a backdoor from the Cathedral in Reims, surrounded by bodyguards, France, May 5, 2017

    Siege of Le Pen: Protesters Blockade Presidential Hopeful Inside Reims Church

    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (73)
    0 8202

    The surprise visit of French right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen to the French northeastern city of Reims on Friday was sabotaged by opposition supporters, who in an act of protest forcibly left the candidate confined within a local cathedral for about an hour.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — On the last day of France's presidential campaign, Le Pen arrived in Reims in the Grand Est region, where she was met with strong opposition from the supporters of her political rivals. Followers of leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon and independent Emmanuel Macron's En Marche! party are said to have shouted insults at Le Pen, who was accompanied by her ally Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, and blockaded her in the city's main cathedral.

    Electoral documents for the upcoming second round of 2017 French presidential election are displayed as registered voters will receive an envelope containing the declarations of faith of each candidate, Emmanuel Macron (R) and Marine Le Pen (L), along with the two ballot papers for the May 7 second round of the French presidential election, in Nice, France, May 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard
    'Macron Has Cold Eyes': Brigitte Bardot Calls on Animal Lovers to Vote Le Pen
    According to the local newspaper L'Union L'Ardennais, the right-wing candidate had to leave the cathedral through the back door after being locked up for about an hour. Local police tried for several hours to clear the ground of the numerous protesters, many of whom are local students.

    Florian Philippot, the vice president of the National Front party, formerly headed by Le Pen, was pushed by demonstrators into his car.

    Le Pen and Macron will face each other on Sunday in the second round of the presidential race. According to the latest poll, Macron has the support of 61 percent of voters, with 39 percent ready to vote for Le Pen.

    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (73)

    Related:

    'Macron Has Cold Eyes': Brigitte Bardot Calls on Animal Lovers to Vote Le Pen
    Macron's Chances to Defeat Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off Up by 2.5%
    Le Pen Denies Her Party Had a Role in Revelation of Macron's Offshore Accounts
    Greenpeace Activists Unfurl Anti-Le Pen Banner on Eiffel Tower in Paris
    Tags:
    Jean-Luc Melenchon, Emmanuel Macron, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, Marine Le Pen, Reims, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Satanic Veteran's Monument Cartoon
    Keep the Devil Way Down in the Hole
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok