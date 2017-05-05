Register
14:39 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Fingerprints

    'Thank God It Wasn't Us This Time': Russian Embassy in UK Trolls British Media

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 7520

    The Russian Embassy in London has decided to poke some light fun at The Times newspaper's expense, responding to a story about alleged EU meddling in Britain's upcoming parliamentary elections.

    This week, Prime Minister Theresa May openly accused the EU of interfering in the country's snap general election, scheduled to take place next month. The Times newspaper decided to run May's remarks as a front page story headlined "Brussels is meddling in our election, warns May."

    Russia's Embassy to the UK, well-known for its pithy commentary on some of the ridiculous claims against Russia levelled by Western politicians and media, couldn't resist trolling the newspaper, May and the mainstream establishment media in general through Twitter, writing "Praise God it's not Russia this time" along with a snap of The Times cover story.

    The Embassy's sarcastic comment was a concise reply to claims regularly made by Western officials and media that Russia was somehow interfering in elections, from the US presidential race in 2016 to elections in France, Germany, the Netherlands and elsewhere. Last month, a UK parliamentary committee even hinted that Russian hackers may have attempted to interfere in last year's Brexit referendum.

    HMS Daring
    © Photo: Royal Navy
    'Message to Vlad': British Tabloids Go Wild as UK Sends Destroyer to Russian Shores
    In all these instances, no substantive evidence has been provided to actually prove any 'Russian trace'. On the contrary, earlier this year, WikiLeaks revealed the existence of a CIA anti-digital forensic tool used by the agency to disguise CIA hacks with traces of Russian, Chinese and Arabic embedded in the code to divert attention from their own hacks on foreign actors.

    The UK Embassy's stream of funny and sarcastic tweets has not gone unnoticed among the Western media. Last month, the Washington Post ran an entire story on the Embassy's twitter stream, headlining the piece "How the Russian Embassy in London uses Twitter to undermine the West." The piece attempted to analyze a series of biting tweets released by the Embassy, and how they were being used to undermine faith in Western institutions, politicians and media. Who would've guessed that a few one-liners and pictures could have such a tremendous and damaging impact?

    Related:

    Why Is Britain Rattling its Nuclear Saber and What Could Be the Consequences?
    Off to Colorful Start: French Centrists Accuse Russia of Trying to Hack Servers
    Trump Advisor Slams Russia for 'Subversive Actions in Europe', Can't Name Them
    Message to Vlad: British Tabloids Go Wild as UK Sends Destroyer to Russian Shore
    Russian Warships' Jaunt Through English Channel Sends UK Tabloids Into a Frenzy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Satanic Veteran's Monument Cartoon
    Keep the Devil Way Down in the Hole
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok