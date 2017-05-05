Bulgaria's New Foreign Minister Seeks Pragmatic Dialogue With Russia

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)New Foreign Minister of Bulgaria Ekaterina Zakharieva has said on Friday that she seeks a pragmatic dialogue with Russia, adding that economic relations with Russia should be developing.

"The Bulgarian foreign policy must be pragmatic, relations between Russia and Bulgaria are not bilateral — it is relations between the European Union and Russia. It is clear that we will be pragmatic and will take into account the interests of both countries — we have a mutual interest in the field of economy, tourism, culture, education," Zakharieva said in an interview with BTV channel.

Speaking about EU anti-Russian sanctions and restrictive measures imposed by Moscow, the minister pointed out that Bulgaria was suffering losses from them, not huge though.

Zakharieva was nominated as Bulgaria's new Foreign Minister on Thursday.

Relations between Moscow and the West deteriorated in 2014 after Crimea voted to reunite with Russia and as military clashes escalated in eastern Ukraine. The European Union and the United States imposed numerous sanctions against Russia over Moscow's alleged role in the Ukrainian conflict, a claim Russia has repeatedly refuted as untrue.

In turn, Russia introduced a food embargo on meat products, dairy products, fish, fruits and vegetables from countries that sanctioned Moscow. The restrictive measures are set to be in force until December 31, 2017.

