China Opposes Introduction of US Sanctions Against North Korea

BEIJING (Sputnik) — In early April, the US House of Representatives approved a bill, facilitating imposition of sanctions against North Korea.

"I have previously responded to similar questions. I can reiterate that China is firmly opposed to unilateral introduction of sanctions by any country against other countries, basing on their domestic law," Geng said.

The situation on the Korean peninsula aggravated in recent months as North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests.

The most recent missile test allegedly took place on April 29 from a site north of Pyongyang. Japan, South Korea and the United States said the test appeared to have failed as the missile broke-up within North Korean territory.

On May 3, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the United States is preparing to impose additional sanctions on North Korea if Pyongyang continues to pursue ballistic and nuclear weapons.