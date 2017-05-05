Trump, Turnbull Say Row Over US-Australian Refugee Deal Resolved

© AP Photo/ Rick Rycroft, File US Vetting of Nauru Refugees Continues After Trump's Talks With Australian PM

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and President Donald Trump told reporters during a joint press briefing in New York that a spat between the two world leaders related to a refugee settlement agreement has been put to rest.

Trump and Turnbull’s first phone conversation in early February went awry after the American president allegedly characterized a US-Australian refugee resettlement agreement as "dumb” before hanging up on the prime minister, media reported.

“We can put the refugee deal behind you and move on,” Turnbull told Trump according to a White House pool report on Thursday.

Trump added that the dilemma was “worked out” a long time ago and that the ordeal was exaggerated by the media, the report stated.

Trump and Turnbull are meeting in person for the first time Thursday night in New York to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the battle of the Coral Sea.

Both leaders are expected to discuss bilateral security and economic issues.