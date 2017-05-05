Trump Says Talks With Turnbull on Security, Economic Cooperation ‘Productive’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said during a speech in New York that he held productive talks with Australian Prime Minster Malcolm Turnbull on a range of issues including national security and boosting economic relations, among other mutual interests.

Trump and Turnbull met in person for the first time Thursday in New York to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the battle of the Coral Sea.

“The prime minster and I have just finished a productive discussion about the interest of our two countries,” Trump staid. “Together we discussed crucial issues ranging from national security to trade to immigration and enhanced economic cooperation.”

Earlier in the night, Trump and Turnbull told reporters in a joint press briefing in New York that a dispute between the two world leaders related to a refugee settlement agreement has been put to rest.