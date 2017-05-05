Angry Crowds Hurl Insults as Trump Returns to New York (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

No, Sean Spicer, not Prime Minister Trumble.

— Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) February 2, 2017

​​Police prepared for protests at the site of decommissioned aircraft carrier the Intrepid, now a museum where the president and prime minister are to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Australian and American victory in the World War II Battle of the Coral Sea.

Protests are also being organized at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets in Midtown Manhattan.

— Intrepid Museum (@IntrepidMuseum) May 4, 2017

​“He’s from here, but we think his values are out of step with all the rest of us,” Joe Dinkin of the Working Families Party said.

— Kevin Royer (@isellbrooklyn) May 4, 2017

​On Thursday, Trump made a victory lap with House Republicans at the White House Rose Garden to celebrate the “victory” of passing a new health care law through one chamber of the legislature. The Washington Examiner reports that the Senate won’t even vote on this particular bill, instead choosing to write up their own draft.

— Madina Toure (@madinatoure) May 4, 2017

— Resist Here (@ResistHere) May 4, 2017

​Fewer than 20 percent of New Yorkers voted for Trump.

​Thursday will mark the first time Trump has returned to the Big Apple since his inauguration on January 20, though his wife, Melania, and son Baron continue to reside in Trump Tower’s penthouse.

— Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) May 4, 2017

​After meeting with Turnbull, the president will retire at this Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club for the weekend. Protestors outside of Trump Tower chanted, “stand up! Fight back!”

— Madina Toure (@madinatoure) May 4, 2017

​Still other protesters were more blunt, exclaiming, “New York hates you, Donald Trump.”