02:31 GMT +305 May 2017
    Anti-Trump protesters shout at supporters of US President Donald Trump during a rally near Trump Tower in Fifth Avenue, February 5, 2017 in New York

    Angry Crowds Hurl Insults as Trump Returns to New York (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    © AFP 2017/ Bryan R. Smith
    Politics
    Activists geared up in New York City Thursday to demonstrate their loathing for US President Donald Trump, as the American leader arrived to meet with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

    No, Sean Spicer, not Prime Minister Trumble.

    ​​Police prepared for protests at the site of decommissioned aircraft carrier the Intrepid, now a museum where the president and prime minister are to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Australian and American victory in the World War II Battle of the Coral Sea.  

    Protests are also being organized at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets in Midtown Manhattan. 

    ​“He’s from here, but we think his values are out of step with all the rest of us,” Joe Dinkin of the Working Families Party said. 

    ​On Thursday, Trump made a victory lap with House Republicans at the White House Rose Garden to celebrate the “victory” of passing a new health care law through one chamber of the legislature. The Washington Examiner reports that the Senate won’t even vote on this particular bill, instead choosing to write up their own draft. 

    ​Fewer than 20 percent of New Yorkers voted for Trump. 

    ​Thursday will mark the first time Trump has returned to the Big Apple since his inauguration on January 20, though his wife, Melania, and son Baron continue to reside in Trump Tower’s penthouse.

    ​After meeting with Turnbull, the president will retire at this Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club for the weekend. Protestors outside of Trump Tower chanted, “stand up! Fight back!”

    ​Still other protesters were more blunt, exclaiming, “New York hates you, Donald Trump.”

    Malcolm Turnbull, Donald Trump, New York
