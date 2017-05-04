US Appreciates Russian, Turkish Efforts on De-Escalation Zones in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On May 4, Russia, Turkey and Iran, the Syrian ceasefire guarantor states, adopted a memorandum on four safe zones in the country.

"We appreciate the efforts of Turkey and the Russian Federation to pursue this agreement and have encouraged the Syrian opposition to participate actively in the discussions despite the difficult conditions on the ground," the statement said.

Washington expects Moscow to guarantee the Syrian government’s compliance with new political agreements.

"We nonetheless hope that this arrangement can contribute to a de-escalation of violence, end the suffering of the Syrian people and set the stage for a political settlement of the conflict," the release stated.

The civil war in Syria has been raging for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

"We look forward to continuing our dialogue with the Russian Federation on efforts to that can responsibly end the Syria conflict," the statement said.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.