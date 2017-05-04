Trump Seeks to Unify Arab World Around Long-Term Fix to Terrorism

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Israel is aimed at unifying the Arab world around fighting terrorism in the long term, a senior administration official told reporters on Thursday.

"One of the biggest problems that we face in the world today is radical extremism, and we have to combat that dealing with the short term issues," the official said. "One thing about the President is that he doesn’t just think in the short-term, he’s also thinking about how do you find a long-term solution to some of these problems that have existed."

Earlier in the day, Trump confirmed reports he will travel to Saudi Arabia, and said the trip was in part aimed at building the base for cooperation with Muslim leaders against terrorism.

Trump said he would visit Saudi Arabia, Israel and Italy ahead of the upcoming G7 summit it Italy.

"Saudi Arabia is the custodian of the two holiest sites in Islam, and it is there that we will begin to construct a new foundation of cooperation and support with our Muslim allies to combat extremism, terrorism and violence and to embrace a more just and hopeful future for young Muslims in their countries," Trump stated in a public address.