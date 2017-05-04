Damascus Welcomes Memorandum on Safe Zones in Syria

ASTANA (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Russia, Turkey and Iran, the Syrian ceasefire guarantor states, adopted a memorandum on four safe zones in the country.

"Syria supports the Russian initiative on de-escalation zones… Syria affirms continuation of the war against terrorism…We wish that our Russian, Iranian friends will discuss details of implementation of this memorandum as soon as possible, " Jaafari told reporters.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh , outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.