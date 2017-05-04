Iran Supports Memorandum on Safe Zones in Syria - Adviser to Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tehran supports the signing of a memorandum on the establishment of safe zones in Syria, Hossein Sheikholeslam, an adviser to the Iranian foreign minister, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We support any initiative aimed at de-escalating the conflict in Syria, preventing bloodshed and destruction that lead to the flight of the Syrian people from their native territory. We support any step on the way aimed at ceasefire," Sheikholeslam said.

He added that Iran believes the memorandum on four safe zones in Syria can be a serious step toward resolving the crisis.