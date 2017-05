ASTANA (Sputnik) — The next high-level meeting on Syria in Astana with participation of three ceasefire guarantor states, namely Russia, Turkey and Iran, will take place in mid-July, a source at the talks told Sputnik on Thursday.

The ceasefire guarantor states "decided to hold the next high-level meeting in Astana in mid-July," the source said.

The source added that the high-level meeting will be preceded by expert consultations.