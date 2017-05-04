Kazakhstan Foreign Minister, UN Envoy Discuss Aid to Afghanistan

Afghanistan has been facing instability for many years, with government troops fighting against Islamic extremists and terror organizations.
The Kazakh foreign minister said his country wanted to have a safe and stable Afghanistan as its neighbor and urged for an inclusive dialogue in the country.
As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018, Kazakhstan will seek to raise further awareness of the Afghan security problem, Abdrakhmanov said.
In his turn, the UN envoy praised Kazakhstan’s contribution to efforts to stabilize Afghanistan by making it a lucrative investment destination. Kazakhstan has been supplying its neighbor with food, fuel, equipment and money for infrastructure projects.
