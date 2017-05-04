Kazakhstan Foreign Minister, UN Envoy Discuss Aid to Afghanistan

© REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani Three Coalition Service Members Wounded in Afghanistan Blast - NATO Mission

ALMATY (Sputnik) — Kairat Abdrakhmanov greeted UN’s Tadamichi Yamamoto at the ministry where they discussed "pressing regional security issues in light of the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan" as well as opportunities for helping the Central Asian nation economically.

Afghanistan has been facing instability for many years, with government troops fighting against Islamic extremists and terror organizations.

The Kazakh foreign minister said his country wanted to have a safe and stable Afghanistan as its neighbor and urged for an inclusive dialogue in the country.

As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018, Kazakhstan will seek to raise further awareness of the Afghan security problem, Abdrakhmanov said.

In his turn, the UN envoy praised Kazakhstan’s contribution to efforts to stabilize Afghanistan by making it a lucrative investment destination. Kazakhstan has been supplying its neighbor with food, fuel, equipment and money for infrastructure projects.