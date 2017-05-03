Russia to Lift Ban on Hiring Turkish Nationals

BOCHAROV RUCHEY (Russia) (Sputnik) — The ban on hiring Turkish citizens in Russia will be lifted, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said Wednesday, adding that the visa-free regime between the two nations was being modified to this end.

"They [Turkish employees] will work under visas. There will be lists for visa-free regime, while work restrictions under working visas will be lifted," Dvorkovich told reporters.

The Russian deputy prime minister added that the restrictions affecting particular sectors and agricultural products, excluding tomato imports, would also be removed.

On November 24, 2015, Turkey shot down a Russian Su-24 aircraft flying on an anti-terror mission over Syria. The incident led to deterioration of the relations between the two countries.

Russia's retaliatory measures against Ankara included restrictions on the activities of Turkish organizations in Russia, a hiring freeze on Russian employers that want to employ Turkish workers and a ban on certain food imports since January 1, 2016.