Trump to Be 'Mediator, or Facilitator, or Arbitrator' of Israel-Palestine Peace

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is committed to facilitating a peace deal and settling the conflict between Israel and Palestine, US President Donald Trump said during a joint press conference with his Palestinian counterpart on Wednesday.

"We are committed to working on agreement between Israel and Palestinians," Trump stated. "I will do whatever is necessary to facilitate the agreement. I would love to be a mediator, or facilitator, or arbitrator."

The United States should continue to collaborate with the Palestinians in pursuit of the common goal of fighting global terrorism.

"We must continue to build our partnership with the Palestinian security forces to counter and defeat terrorism," Trump stated on Wednesday.

Trump also praised the Palestinian security forces' coordination with Israel.

Trump said he and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas will discuss new economic opportunities between the two nations during their Wednesday meeting.

"As part of our efforts to move forward toward peace today we will also discuss my administration’s effort to help unlock the potential of the Palestinian people through new economic opportunities," Trump stated.

Palestinians are seeking to create an independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip, and want Israel to withdraw from the Palestinian territories it took after the Six-Day War in 1967.