Russia to Continue Efforts to Facilitate National Agreement in Libya

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, during the first meeting between parties to the Libyan conflict in 2017 in the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord Fayez Sarraj and head of the Libyan National Army Gen. Khalifa Haftar reportedly agreed to create the presidential state council as well as to hold the presidential and parliamentary elections in six months.

"Moscow welcomes the readiness expressed by the authorities in Tripoli and the military-political leadership in Tobruk to engage in constructive dialogue to find mutually acceptable solutions on key issues on the domestic agenda, designed to lead the country out of the protracted political crisis. We hope that the agreements reached in Abu Dhabi will be a turning point in the process of political settlement in Libya," the statement read.

The ministry added that Russia would "continue efforts aimed at achieving national consensus, ensuring conditions for the sustainable development of Libya as a united, sovereign and independent state."

Libya has been in state of a civil war since its longtime leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown in 2011. Since then, political power in the country has been split between two rival governments: the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress. Following the signing of a UN-brokered Libyan Political Agreement in December 2015, a Government of National Accord has been established in the county and started its work in late March 2016.