Register
20:11 GMT +303 May 2017
Live
    Search
    New official posters for the candidates for the 2017 French presidential election, Emmanuel Macron (L), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and Marine Le Pen (R), French National Front (FN) political party leader, are displayed in Fontaines-sur-Saone, near Lyon, France, April 30, 2017

    Will Decisive Presidential Debate Change Margin Between Macron, Le Pen?

    © REUTERS/ Robert Pratta
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (65)
    237910

    The upcoming debate will become no walk in the park for French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and her political rival Emmanuel Macron. While both candidates are unlikely to go down without a fight, the question remains open whether the debate will change the margin between the top two presidential hopefuls.

    Marine Le Pen, leader of France's National Front (FN) and one of the runners for French presidency, votes in the first round of the French presidential elections at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont.
    © Sputnik/ Kristina Afanasyeva
    Le Pen's Chances Against Macron in French Presidential Run-Off Up by 1% - Ipsos Poll
    French independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron and his right-wing opponent Marine Le Pen are due to cross swords during the upcoming debate, set for 9 p.m. (7 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday.

    The debate will take place just four days before the decisive second round of the French presidential election. In the first round, Macron won 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen won 21.3 percent.

    The latest survey conducted by OpinionWay predicted Wednesday that Macron is likely to come out on top with 60 percent of the votes against Le Pen's 40 percent.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik on April 25, Dr. Pierre Haroche, an expert in French politics from King's College London, assumed that Macron would win the second round comfortably.

    "I think that could happen again this time, as it did in 2002 but also in regional elections in 2015 when the National Front came first in the first round and eventually failed to win any region. So, there is an important tradition in the electorate to do that," Haroche suggested.

    Ahead of the debate Macron signaled that he is unwilling to go down without a fight.

    "I am not going to employ invective. I am not going to use clichés or insults. I'll use hand-to-hand fighting to demonstrate that her ideas represent false solutions," he told BFM TV, as quoted by Reuters.

    People walk past campaign posters of Marine Le Pen (L), French National Front (FN) political party leader, and Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche! (Onwards!), two of the eleven candidates who run in the 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, April 10, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
    Le Pen's Presidency to Put Rights, Freedoms of French Citizens at Risk - Macron
    Previously, the independent presidential hopeful had repeatedly claimed that Le Pen's anti-euro and anti-immigration policies would be "dangerous" for France.

    For her part, Le Pen pointed out that Macron would merely follow in Francois Hollande's footsteps.

    "His program seems to be very vague, but in reality, it is a simple continuation of [Socialist President] Francois Hollande's government," she said.

    In his interview with Sputnik France Yannick Moreau, a member of the center-right Republicans party, echoed this stance.

    "Voting for Emmanuel Macron means that a person wants to back the continuation of the disastrous rule of [current French President] Francois Hollande. If you like Hollande, you will be crazy about Macron," Moreau underscored.

    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a meeting in Reims, France March 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
    Why Macron's Warning of 'Frexit' is Nothing But a Planned Election 'Circus Act'
    "I can understand when they say that there is no need to vote for Marine Le Pen, but at the same time, it's necessary to say that voters should support neither Marine Le Pen nor Emmanuel Macron," he added.

    Earlier, following the first round of the presidential election demonstrators took to the streets of Paris on April 27 chanting the slogan "Neither Macron nor Le Pen." According to social media reports, protests against Le Pen and Macron also took place in a number of other French cities.

    Meanwhile, the candidates have enlisted the support of the politicians voted off in the first round.

    For instance, former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon has taken the side of Macron. 

    However, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, the leader of the right-wing Debout la France (France Arise) party who was knocked out in the first round of the election signaled that he will campaign with Le Pen.

    "We share the same vision of France's independence and protection of its nationals," Le Pen said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper.

    Marine Le Pen, French presidential candidate and leader of the political party the National Front, during a news conference following the first round of the presidential election.
    © Sputnik/ Kristina Afanasyeva
    Melenchon Vows Not to Vote for National Front in French Run-Off
    Earlier, during a joint press conference, the National Front leader said that she would appoint Dupont-Aignan as France's next Prime Minister.

    The debate, which will be broadcast by two French national channels, TF1 and France 2, is expected to be completed shortly before midnight. 

    In accordance with the result of the draw, the leader of National Front will be allowed to speak first. The candidates have discussed every detail of the upcoming debate including the temperature in the room (19-20 degrees Celsius), the length of the table (2.5 meters) and even the background picture (an image of the Elysee Palace).

    The question then arises whether the debate will change the expected margin between the top two candidates.

    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (65)

    Related:

    France's National Front Party Accuses 2 French Media Outlets of Espionage
    France's Future in the EU: How Real is Frexit?
    EU Should Be Reformed Otherwise France Might Withdraw From Bloc - Macron
    Why is France's Macron Threatening Poland With Sanctions?
    Le Pen and Dupont-Aignan Have Common Vision on France's Future
    Tags:
    debate, French Presidential Election 2017, National Front, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, Emmanuel Macron, Francois Hollande, Marine Le Pen, Francois Fillon, Europe, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Senatorial Advisory
    Governmental Guidance Advised
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok