US, Russia Need to 'Stabilize' Relations - Tillerson

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russia and the United States have to improve the relationship that is currently at its lowest point, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in his address to department employees on Wednesday.

"The next area of priority is our re-engagement with Russia," Tillerson said. "We need to stabilize the relations that are spiraling down."

Tillerson continued, "If we can find space where we can feel we can rebuild some level of trust — because now the trust is virtually non-existent — we got a long list of things to work on."