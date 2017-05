ASTANA (Sputnik) — The US delegation has ended the bilateral meeting with the Syrian armed opposition in Astana, a Sputnik correspondent reported Wednesday.

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Syria Truce Guarantors Expected to Sign 4 Security Zones Document in Astana

The meeting lasted around one hour and a half.

The United States acts as an observer at Astana talks and is represented by State Department's Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Stuart Jones.

Creation of zones of de-escalation of tensions is the main topic on the table.