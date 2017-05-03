'Quiet Catalyst': Hillary to Launch Action Committee to Back Congress Candidates

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The PAC will be Clinton's way of "acting as a quiet catalyst" for activist groups and candidates she supports but will not be used to support her candidacy for any office, Axios reported citing sources.

The media outlet did not reveal the names of any of the groups or candidates but said Clinton has met with some of them already.

In April, the former secretary of state's daughter Chelsea Clinton said her mother would not run for public office right now, but did not rule out a future campaign.