ASTANA (Sputnik) – The US delegation to the Astana talks is going to meet with the Syrian opposition present at Astana talks shortly, US State Department's Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Stuart Jones told Sputnik.

"I am going to meet with the opposition now, " Jones said.

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Syria Truce Guarantors Expected to Sign 4 Security Zones Document in Astana

Asked whether he was aware of the rumors of the opposition's possible suspension of their participation in the talks, Jones said it was going to be his first meeting with the delegation of the opposition at the ongoing talks.

He did not specify what the agenda of his meeting was going to be.