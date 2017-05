–

BOCHAROV RUCHEY (Russia) (Sputnik)Joint Turkey-Russia steps are able to influence the situation in the Middle East, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday.

"Today we have a very good chance to discuss both our relations in the bilateral format and we could also consider regional issues. We have very serious work on our shoulders, very big responsibility. And I am sure that the steps we take together will change the destiny of the whole region," Erdogan said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

