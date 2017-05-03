Macron to Defeat Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off 60% to 40%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French independent presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron is projected to defeat right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of election with 60 percent of votes against her 40 percent, a fresh OpinionWay poll showed Wednesday.

The voting intention figures remained unchanged, compared to a survey, conducted on Tuesday.

The poll also showed that 76 percent of those surveyed believed that Macron would be elected as president.

On April 23, Macron and Le Pen became the two top contenders in the first round of the election, and are set to face each other in the run-off on Sunday. According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won the first round with 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen came second with 21.3 percent.