Creation of De-escalation Zones Would Be Temporary Measure - Syrian Opposition

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The opposition is calling for a "confirmation that any decision on Syria and any settlement should start simultaneously with the political transition and respect to the territorial integrity of Syria," the statement reads.

The opposition is "against any projects that imply dividing Syria in practical or legal terms. Creating security zones is a temporary measure for de-escalation… and not an alternative for the political transition," the statement continues.

© REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh UN Humanitarian Convoy Backed by Russian Army Delivers Aid to Syrian Gouta

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh , outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.