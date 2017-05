© AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit UNESCO Urges Israel to Ease Access for Humanitarian Organizations in Gaza Strip

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump is seriously considering relocating the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Vice President Mike Pence said during a speech at the Israel Independence Day commemoration event on Tuesday.

"The President of the United States as we speak is giving serious consideration to moving the American embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," Pence stated.

Pence added the Trump administration is building momentum in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On April 26, media reported that Trump may likely schedule a visit to Israel during his first foreign trip as president given plans to attend a NATO summit in Brussels on May 25.