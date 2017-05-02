Trump: Disgraceful Dossier Shows US Democrats Go Low

The dossier, compiled by shady former British spy Christopher Steele, raised allegations that Russia had compromising intelligence on the sitting US president. From the get-go, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the 35-page memo as “pulp fiction.”

Steele simply “made it up,” Trump told the Times. The dossier “has been totally discredited, number one. Number two, [California Congressman] Adam Schiff is totally partisan, as partisan as you can get,” he added. Schiff is the top ranking Democrat in the House Intelligence Committee.

The Republican chairman of the House Intel committee, Devin Nunes, was forced to step aside from the Trump-Russia investigation after making “unauthorized disclosures of classified information,” on television, according to Nunes.

“Number three, the Russia story is a fake story,” Trump continued. Democrats conjured up the narrative to justify “the fact that Hillary Clinton lost an election that a Democrat should not lose because it’s almost impossible for a Democrat to lose the Electoral College,” he pointed out.

“Not only did she lose, she lost by a lot,” he boasted.

At Saturday’s White House Correspondent’s Association dinner, keynote performer Hassan Minhaj said “I want to root for you guys, but you’re turning into conspiracy theorists every night. You’re like, ‘the Russians hacked our elections! The Russians hacked our elections!’ Meanwhile, everybody in Latin America and the Middle East is like, ‘ohhh, a foreign government tampered with your elections? What is that like? Do tell, MSNBC!’”

“Just pump the breaks! We’re only on Day 100. By the end of the year, you’re all going to have tinfoil hats and jars of urine all over your desks,” Minhaj added.