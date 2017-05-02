Russia-Germany Ties Continue Developing Despite Differences - Kremlin

SOCHI (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in the Russian city of Sochi.

"The president and the federal chancellor focused on bilateral relations, this is trade and economic interaction, cultural and humanitarian interaction, so the relations are not even warming up, they are continuing to develop despite the existing difficulties, and have a tendency of growth somewhere," Peskov told reporters.

According to the spokesman, the leaders also exchanged opinions on international issues.

"This was Syria, Libya, Afghanistan," Peskov said.

Peskov added that Russia does not understand Germany’s position on the issue of maintaining the anti-Russia sanctions until the Minsk agreements on Ukraine have been implemented.

"Germany maintains its position, which is shared by some countries of Europe, regarding linking sanctions with the implementation of the Minsk agreements. Such position is traditionally met with our incomprehension because Russia is not a side to this conflict," Peskov told reporters.