Expansion of Bin Laden Ideology Defies US Efforts Six Years After His Death

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The report explains the reason behind it, stating that it spreads because the United States and its partners became more deeply involved in terror-related conflicts.

"His [bin Laden’s] brand of terrorism is now at least a shadow form of government — if not an open one — in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, and tribal areas of Pakistan, with no realistic cause for optimism in either the short or long term," the report stated.

© AP Photo/ J. David Ake US Revokes Citizenship of Confessed Terrorist Operative

The report noted that the Daesh terror group (banned in numerous countries) — for all its differences with al-Qaeda — essentially follows the same violent ideology of bin Ladenism.

In addition, the spread of militant Islam continues to survive despite "remarkable success" by the United States killing senior al-Qaeda and Daesh leaders since bin Laden was killed by US forces in Pakistan six years ago, the report explained.

At best, 15 years of attempts to deny sanctuaries for violent Islamists can best be described as "sanctuary management," the report noted.

The report concluded that attempts to counter the bin Laden ideology will continue to represent a primary counterterrorism challenge for the foreseeable future.