Register
19:55 GMT +302 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this April 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump poses for a portrait in the Oval Office in Washington after an interview with The Associated Press.

    'Cold Civil War' Rages On Between Trump and US Establishment

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 77660

    A "cold civil war" between Donald Trump and his political opponents still continues in Washington, Russian journalist Viktor Marakhovsky wrote in his op-ed for RIA Novosti. Curiously enough, no matter how hard the "warring parties" attack each other, they are demonstrating strong consensus concerning the US' foreign policy agenda.

    A covert "cold civil war" between US President Donald Trump and the US political and media establishment is raging on in Washington, Russian political commentator and journalist Viktor Marakhovsky noted in his recent op-ed for RIA Novosti.

    The journalist called attention to the fact that in the course of events celebrating his first 100 days in office Trump has yet again pointed the finger of blame at the US mainstream media, accusing them of downplaying his achievements.

    "Mainstream (FAKE) media refuses to state our long list of achievements, including 28 legislative signings, strong borders & great optimism!" Trump tweeted.

    ​Moreover, Trump became the first US president to skip the traditional White House Correspondents' Dinner since the time of Ronald Reagan who was recovering from his assassination attempt back in 1981.

    "It's easy to see that the confrontation between the American media machine and the US administration, which began long before the November elections, did not fade away. It transformed into a protracted positional war with determined roles. On the one hand, there is a 'chatterbox' president 'who does not fulfill his promises.' On the other hand, there is a 'media mafia, bombarding society with lies'," Marakhovsky observed.

    U.S. President Donald Trump stands in the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Imitation Game: Trump's Policies Meant to 'Weaken Opposition at Home'
    As a result of this "cold civil war," the American society has begun to lose trust in both "warring" parties.

    In mid-April a Gallup opinion poll reported that an increasingly smaller number of Americans believe that the US president will deliver on his promises.

    "President Donald Trump's image among Americans as someone who keeps his promises has faded in the first two months of his presidency, falling from 62% in February to 45%," Gallup wrote on April 17.

    At the same time, according to a Quinnipiac University National Poll, only 39 percent of American respondents believe that "most members of the news media are honest."

    An April Gallup poll indicates a similar trend, saying that six in 10 Americans see partisan bias in news media.

    "Sixty-two percent of US adults say the media has a favorite, up from about 50% in past years," the report reads.

    Commenting on the figures, Marakhovsky highlighted that "American society… attaches great importance to the honesty of the main institutions — starting from the government institutions and ending with finance and media."

    So, long story short, the ongoing infighting between the Trump administration and the US establishment significantly harms their reputation, the journalist noted, adding that both political camps are well aware of that.

    "One side understands that it is doing damage to the whole system in the long run. And the second side understands this perfectly as well. But the 'warring parties' cannot stop the confrontation, bring mutual attacks to a halt and calm down, because right now their status and position depend on how painfully they hit their rivals. A crisis is a situation when the principle 'you die today, and I'll die tomorrow' becomes justified [in the eyes of rivals]," Marakhovsky elaborated.

    U.S. President Donald Trump stands in the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Imitation Game: Trump's Policies Meant to 'Weaken Opposition at Home'
    "Therefore, Trump and his team continue to attack the 'fake media' and the media continues to strike on 'deceitful' Trump," he added.

    Curiously enough, the ongoing political strife doesn't affect US foreign policy and Washington's attitude toward Russia, the journalist pointed out.

    "Here, the basic values of both sides remain intact, and the positions of seemingly irreconcilable parties overlap," Marakhovsky remarked, referring to the Idlib chemical incident in Syria which was unanimously blamed on President Bashar al-Assad by both pro-Trump and anti-Trump forces, although no evidence has been yet presented to back their claims.

    Similarly, the image of Russia in the eyes of American elites remains unchanged.

    "No matter who occupies the Oval Office, the US mainstream media continues to depict [Russia] as dark 'Mordor,' which supports dictators for the dictatorship's sake," the journalist noted ironically. 

    Related:

    Kim Jong-un to 'Untie Washington's Hands' If He Says No to Talks With Trump
    Senior Trump Adviser Sebastian Gorka to Be Booted From the White House
    US Attack on Syria 'After-Dinner Entertainment' for Trump, Commerce Sec. Says
    Trump’s Order on Offshore Drilling Marks ‘End of Shale Era’ – Russian Minister
    Erdogan Hopes Talks With Putin, Trump to Launch New Era in Syria, Iraq
    Tags:
    US establishment, US foreign policy, mainstream media, Bashar al-Assad, Donald Trump, Idlib, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Match Made in Heaven
    Match Made in Heaven
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok