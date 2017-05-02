Russia Never Interferes in Political Processes of Other Countries - Putin

SOCHI (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a joint press conference between two rounds of meetings in Sochi on Tuesday, May 2.

"We never interfere in political life and in the political processes in other countries, and we would very much like to see no one interfering in our political life and domestic political life," Putin said at the news conference.

"Unfortunately, we are witnessing exactly the opposite things, for many years we have seen attempts to influence domestic political processes in Russia, both direct and through the so-called non-governmental organizations," Putin said.

"As we are seeing all the harm that such efforts bring, as well as the futility of these efforts, it never occurred to us to interfere in the political processes of other countries," the Russian leader stressed.