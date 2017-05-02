Merkel Expects to Discuss With Putin Ukrainian Crisis, Libya, Bilateral Ties

BOCHAROV RUCHEI (Sochi) (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday she expected to discuss during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin international affairs, including the situation in Ukraine, Libya and bilateral relations.

"Of course, we will also talk about international affairs, the situation in Ukraine, Syria, Libya. We will certainly also touch upon bilateral relations," Merkel said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel will meet on May 2, in Sochi to address key international issues, including the fight against terrorism, the situation in the Middle East and the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

The leaders are also expected to discuss the prospects of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the energy, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.