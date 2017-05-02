Pakistan Demands Evidence of Alleged Beheading of Two Indian Troops

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) has rejected the Indian Army's charges and said that there has been no ceasefire violation or crossing of Line of Control (LoC) by troops from Pakistan side nor have bodies of Indian soldiers been mutilated.

"Indian authorities were told that there is unnecessary media hype following the allegations. Pakistan remains fully committed to maintain peace and tranquility along the LoC and expect same from other side and hope prudence is exercised and no steps are taken that may lead to vitiating of the environment and affect peace along LoC," a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations of Pakistan said.

Meanwhile, local commander-level hotline contact was established at Rawalakot- Poonch sector on the LoC between the two armies following Indian allegations that Pakistani troops had mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers.

"The [Indian] DGMO has conveyed concern about the presence of Border Action Teams (BAT) training camps in the close vicinity of LoC in Pakistan Administered Kashmir. He conveyed that such a dastardly and inhuman act is beyond any norms of civility and merits unequivocal condemnation and response," the Indian Army said in a statement on Tuesday.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars over Kashmir. The dispute harks back to the Partition of India in 1947 and the accession of Kashmir to India. Separatists in the region have sought independence from India and or accession to Pakistan since the late 1980s. The current unrest in Kashmir has its origins in 2016 when a popular separatist leader, Burhan Wani, was killed by security forces.