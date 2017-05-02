Nusra Affiliate Could Be Offered to Help to Establish De-Escalation Zones

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Ahead of the fourth round of the Astana talks, Russia has prepared a draft paper with proposals on creating four de-escalation zones in Syria — in Idlib province, north of the city of Homs, in Eastern Ghouta and in the south of Syria. The Syrian opposition is aware of these proposals.

"In case they arrive, they will be proposed to engage in ensuring de-escalation in one of the four zones that are being proposed, in the northern zone," the source told Sputnik.

"Yesterday, as far as I know, Ahrar ash-Sham representatives had consultations in Turkey, and they preliminarily agreed on engaging in de-escalation in the north. If they do come and sign this document, that would be a proof that they separate themselves from Nusra Front terrorist organization," the source added.

The presence of Ahrar ash-Sham could bring significant changes in the course of the talks, as they never participated in Astana process previously, and have a major influence on the ground.

