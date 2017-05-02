Register
2 May 2017
    France's Future in the EU: How Real is Frexit?

    France is not likely to leave the European Union if Emmanuel Macron comes to power, Russian Senator Frants Klintsevich told Sputnik, adding that the politician has not ruled out a potential Frexit as a means to court Marine Le Pen's voters.

    "Clearly, the European Union has faced major challenges. However, France is unlikely to share the same destiny as the United Kingdom," Klintsevich, first deputy chairman of Russia's Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, said. Macron "is trying to attract supporters of his opponent Marine Le Pen who has called for an immediate divorce from the EU."

    Klintsevich pointed out that politicians often use similar political ploys by introducing some of campaign promises of their opponents to expand their base.

    "All of campaign pledges will be forgotten after the election, but the main takeaway will remain – the interests of the international financial capital, whom Macron represents," he said.

    These comments came after Macron, who heads the En Marche! party, suggested that the European Union could lose another member state if it does not carry out extensive reforms. The EU is currently engaged in negotiating the terms of Brexit with the United Kingdom which voted to leave the bloc last year. 

    French presidential election candidates (LtoR) Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Le Pen and Benoit Hamon, pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France.
    © REUTERS/ Patrick Kovarik
    Reforms Hotly Debated in French Election Amid Massive Economic Challenges
    Macron, seen as a pro-European centrist, worked as an investment banker at Rothschild & Cie Banque. He then served as the Minister of the Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs under President François Hollande from 2014 until 2016.

    Marine Le Pen has criticized the former investment banker for his close ties to business. "The world of finance is still people's enemy. But this time it has a name, a face, a party. On May 7, I call on you to oppose finances, arrogant money king," Le Pen said at a rally on Monday.

    The right-wing presidential candidate has been critical of the European Union in its current form, saying the bloc should be replaced by a loose alliance of European nations which could join efforts on projects corresponding with their national interests.

    "The main problem of the European Union is exactly that it has become almost totalitarian," she said.

    Macron and Le Pen will face each other during the second round of voting slated to be held on May 7.

