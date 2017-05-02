Mohamed Alloush to Head Syrian Armed Opposition at Astana Talks

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The delegation of the Syrian armed opposition has confirmed its participation in Astana talks on Syria settlement, and it will be headed by leader of Jaysh al-Islam group Mohamed Alloush, Head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry press service Anuar Janakova said Tuesday.

"All participants of the international meeting on Syria in Astana, including representatives of the armed Syrian opposition led by Mohamed Alloush, have confirmed their participation," Janakova was quoted as saying by Kazinform news agency.

The next round of Astana talks on Syria is scheduled for Wednesday-Thursday, while a meeting at the experts level is set to take place on Tuesday.