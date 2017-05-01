Register
22:44 GMT +301 May 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

    Why Trump Invites Filipino President to US Despite Wave of Criticism

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Politics
    Get short URL
    320103

    The US State Department and the National Security Council are at a loss due to the fact that President Donald Trump invited Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte to the United States.

    In this Monday, March 13, 2017 file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reacts during a press conference at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines.
    © AP Photo/ Aaron Favila
    Philippines' Duterte Says May Be Too Busy to Visit Trump
    As reported on May 1 by The New York Times, the initiative of the US president was a complete surprise for these departments. The newspaper notes that the White House is preparing for a wave of criticism from human rights organizations, as Duterte is notorious for gross human rights abuses in his country.

    According to reports, Donald Trump invited his Filipino counterpart to Washington during a "friendly" phone conversation, the White House said. During the conversation, the parties discussed the fight against drugs and prospects of bilateral relations between the two countries.

    In an interview with Sputnik Chinese, political expert from Moscow State University Alexei Fenenko said that the Philippines is one of the main allies of the US in the Asian region and thus there is no doubt that the US will further lend the Philippines unconditional support.

    "The US goal is to contain China, and whether it will be the Philippines, Vietnam, or Japan is not that important. At the same time, the Americans do not really want a big war between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea, so they don't exert pressure on the Philippines with regard to this issue. If they press hard, then the situation there, indeed, can lead to a big war," the expert said.

    Research fellow at the Institute of Oriental Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences Elena Fomicheva, in turn, believes that the Philippines has not yet worked out any clear line in its foreign politics. On the one hand, the ASEAN chairmanship pushes Rodrigo Duterte to act more independently, on the other — he is afraid of completely distancing himself from Washington, she noted.

    "The Philippines, like Thailand, wants to get out of the American shadow, but at the same time the country is afraid of fully embracing with China, especially since the Philippines has a dispute with China in the South China Sea. Thus, Duterte is maneuvering. There is now a general trend that the ASEAN countries are trying to take a position that allows them to balance between China and the United States and thereby defend their sovereignty," Fomicheva told Sputnik Chinese.

    Commenting on Trump's phone conversation with Duterte, the White House representatives noted that the US president is eagerly awaiting participation in the US-ASEAN summit in the Philippines in November.

    Related:

    Philippines Open to Joint Drills With China - President Duterte
    Philippines Invites US Forces to Train at 'Balikatan 33' Exercise, May 8-19
    Tags:
    bilateral contacts, meeting, Rodrigo Duterte, Donald Trump, Philippines, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Auto Race Fit for a President: Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi
    Auto Race Fit for a President: Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok