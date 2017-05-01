Register
22:44 GMT +301 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Cities of the world. Astana

    Ahrar Ash-Sham Military Group May Take Part in Astana Talks on Syria - Official

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 12610

    Representatives of Ahrar ash-Sham military group are likely to be part of the Syrian opposition delegation for the new round of talks on Syria due to take place in the Kazakh capital later in the week, Free Syrian Army general Bashar Zoubi told Sputnik Monday.

    Participants in a meeting of the Joint Operational Group of Russia, Turkey and Iran to control the ceasefire in Syria, held in Astana
    © Sputnik/ Ilyas Omarov
    UN Experts, Syrian Gov't Delegation Arrive in Astana for Talks - Kazakh FM
    ASTANA (Sputnik) — Presence of Ahrar ash-Sham would be a significant change in the course of the talks, as they never participated in Astana process previously, and have a major influence on the ground.

    "Yes, Ahrar ash-Sham are participants," Zoubi told Sputnik, asked whether representatives of the armed group are going to arrive to Astana for the talks.

    Yahya Aridi, an adviser to the Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC), also confirmed to Sputnik that Ahrar ash-Sham will be represented this time in Astana.

    A view of Astana's Rixos President Hotel, the place that will host Syria peace talks, in Astana, on January 22, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    Astana Talks on Syria to Take Place Amid Iran's Differences With Turkey - Tehran
    On Wednesday and Thursday, Astana is hosting the new round of talks between Damascus and the Syrian opposition, with participation of the delegations from Syria ceasefire guarantor states — Russia, Iran and Turkey, as well as the United Nations.

    Expert consultations will take place in Astana on Tuesday.

    Ahrar ash-Sham is one of the largest Syrian armed opposition groups that until 2014 sided with Daesh, a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries. In December 2016, Ahrar ash-Sham became one of the opposition groups that agreed to join the Syrian nationwide ceasefire between the government and opposition factions. The group decided not to participate in the Astana talks but supported the negotiations.

    Related:

    Syrian Armed Opposition Confirms Receiving Invitation to Attend Astana Talks
    Kazakh Foreign Ministry Stresses Need to Continue Astana Process on Syria
    Russia Hopes Syrian Opposition to Present at Astana Talks – Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    Astana talks on Syria, Ahrar ash-Sham, Syria, Astana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Auto Race Fit for a President: Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi
    Auto Race Fit for a President: Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok