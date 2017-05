© AP Photo/ Ritchie B. Tongo Philippines Open to Joint Drills With China - President Duterte

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the White House said Trump during a phone conversation invited Duterte to visit Washington.

"I cannot make any definite promise," Duterte said as quoted by The New York Times. "I’m supposed to go to Russia, I’m also supposed to go to Israel."

The Philippine president added he is also expected to attend events in China and Cambodia in the near future.

Trump’s invitation to Duterte was criticized by US human rights activists.