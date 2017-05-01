US Foreign Policy, Ties to China Improved Under Trump - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump has repeatedly stated the US readiness to work with China to tackle the growing threat of North Korea.

"The president has put together a very strong foreign policy team, in my view. And I think he has seen some successes in that realm," Dent told MSNBC. "I just returned from South Korea last week, and I think that we are in a better place than we had been, particularly in respect to China being more helpful."

In an interview that aired earlier on Monday, Trump reaffirmed US commitment to put aside the issue of trade and work with Beijing on resolving tensions on the Korean peninsula.