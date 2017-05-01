Trump Says Agreed to Keep US in NAFTA After Talks With Trudeau

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump has often decried trade deals like NAFTA — which was signed by former President Bill Clinton — as a bad deal for the United States.

"I got a very nice call from Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada," Trump told CBS. "And they said please would you rather than terminating NAFTA — I was all set to do it. But they called up and they said, ‘Would you negotiate?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I will negotiate.’"

Late last week, Trump stated that the agreement will be terminated if a fair deal cannot be reached.

One of Trump’s first actions upon becoming the US president was to withdraw the country from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement that had been negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama.