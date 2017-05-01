Erdogan Hopes India to Drive FETO-Linked Organizations Out of Country

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — On April 30-May 1, Erdogan pays an official visit to India at the invitation of Indian President Shri Pranab Mukherjee to participate in the bilateral business forum and hold talks with Prime Minister Narenda Modi.

"We inform our friends about the ways by which [the Fethullah Terrorist Organization] FETO is creating its network, and how its militants are penetrating state institutions, obtaining resources, and what cover-up they are using. I know that India will take the necessary measures in order to drive the FETO out of its territory. That is why, following the July 2016 events, the Indian leadership contacted us and expressed full support and solidarity, and I will take this opportunity to thank them again," Erdogan said at a press conference following talks with Modi.

A military coup attempt took place in Turkey in July 2016. It was suppressed by government forces, with over 240 people killed and an estimated 2,000 wounded. Ankara has accused Gulen, who has lived in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999, and his followers of playing a key role in the coup.

Following the attempted coup, the Turkish forces arrested thousands of people, including journalists, servicemen and activists on suspicion of having ties to Gulen.