CIA Head Pays Unannounced Visit to South Korea to Discuss Pyongyang Provocations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Yonhap news agency, Pompeo arrived in the country on Saturday and held meetings with South Korean officials, in particular with National Intelligence Service head Lee Byung-ho. On Sunday, the CIA director met with US ambassador to South Korea Marc Knapper and commander of US Forces Korea (USFK) Vincent Brooks. The visit was reportedly aimed at coordinating efforts of Washington and Seoul regarding North Korean provocative actions.

The situation on the Korean peninsula aggravated in recent months as North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests.

The most recent missile test allegedly took place on Saturday from a site north of Pyongyang. Japan, South Korea and the United States said the test appeared to have failed as the missile broke up within North Korean territory.