01:31 GMT +301 May 2017
    President Donald Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, and others looks up as he signs an Executive Order on the Establishment of Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy at The AMES Companies, Inc., in Harrisburg, Pa., Saturday, April, 29, 2017

    Trump Doesn’t Care About Your Hurt Knee: Worry About North Korea Instead!

    In a portion of his television interview that aired on Sunday focusing on the state of health care in the United States, US President Donald Trump suggested that Americans should let the government worry about alleged threats from rogue states like North Korea, instead of addressing its citizens' medical needs.

    Using his own personal form of logic, the president, when asked about additional attempts by the Republican-controlled congress to gut or eliminate the popular US Affordable Healthcare Act mandated by the Obama administration, said, "We're going to drive down premiums, we're going to drive down deductibles because right now deductibles are so high — unless you're going to die a long, hard death, you can never get to use your health care."

    Asked to extrapolate, Trump said he wanted Republicans in Congress to "just relax, don't worry about this phony 100-day thing, just relax, take it easy, take your time, get the good vote and make it perfect."

    But the president's comments were seen to be an avoidance of, or inability to, address the details, as information regarding how precisely the Republicans could achieve their long sought-after repeal of the popular ACA program were few and far between.

    When asked for a clear explanation of how he envisioned Congress modifying the extremely complicated US national healthcare plan, Trump became visibly agitated.

    "Preexisting is going to be in the [ACA] replacement bill and we're also going to create pools and pools are going to take care of the preexisting," the president said, a non-answer that only served to open the door to more questions.

    After being pressed by the interviewer, Trump snapped: "Look, if you hurt your knee, honestly, I'd rather have the federal government focus on North Korea."

    Trump appeared flustered and tired in the interview, falling back to repeating: "I would much rather see the federal government focused on other things."

    Republicans lawmakers have, since its implementation, made over 50 unsuccessful attempts to repeal the nation's first wide-ranging health plan, amid growing calls for members of the Congress and the House to focus on tasks that have a greater likelihood of success.

