Trump Discusses North Korean 'Threat' With Philippine President Duterte

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — President Trump held phone talks with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, discussed bilateral relations with both countries, the White House said on Sunday.

According to the readout of the both phone calls, the leaders "affirmed their commitment to the close partnership" and "longstanding alliance" between the United States and their countries, which "actively contributes to peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region."

Trump also invited both leaders to Washington "to further strengthen ties," the White House added.