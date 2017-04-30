Kazakh Foreign Ministry Stresses Need to Continue Astana Process on Syria

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Syrian Army Destroys Daesh Tunnel in Deir Ez-Zor City

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kazakhstan stresses the necessity to continue the negotiations on the settlement of the Syrian conflict within the framework of the Astana format, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement of Sunday.

On Friday, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov held a meeting with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the UN Security Council.

"Abdrakhmanov informed the interlocutor with the progress of the Astana process, stressing the need to continue it. [Abdrakhmanov's] UK counterpart supported the efforts of Kazakhstan, stressing the interest in further settlement of the Syrian crisis," the statement said.

The next Astana talks are expected to take place in Kazakhstan's capital on May 3-4.