Register
22:29 GMT +330 April 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. first lady Melania Trump attends the opening of Bunny Mellon Healing Garden at Children's National Medical Center in Washington, U.S

    More Popular Than Her Husband: Melania Trump’s 100 Days as First Lady

    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 28171

    When Melania Trump was asked which first lady she was going to be, the wife of Donald Trump replied that she admires Jackie Kennedy and Betty Ford and intends to be very traditional in her own interests. Despite the fact that the new first lady hasn’t moved to the White House yet, her approval ratings have improved in the last 100 days.

    Melania Trump
    © AFP 2017/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Melania Trump 'Deeply Honored' to Serve US as First Lady
    Despite the fact that Donald Trump has been in power for 100 days, his wife Melania and their younger son Barron have not yet joined him in the White House.

    The Trump family continues to live in the Trump Tower penthouse in New York. Melania has said that the reason for this is that Barron must finish his school year in his current alma mater. They do plan on relocating to Washington in the summer.

    Her absence in the White House has been repeatedly criticized mostly because it costs almost $1 million per week to ensure the security of the president's wife and son.

    Although she isn’t residing at the White House, the first lady has not avoided her duties and has been a gracious host to foreign guests.

    In the past 100 days she has hosted the King of Jordan Abdullah II and his wife Rania in Washington. She conducted a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture for Peng Liyuan, the wife of President Xi Jinping.

    ​She also took the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the Morikami Museum in Florida. Melania mingled and talked with the spouses of the presidents of Israel and Argentina, Sarah Netanyahu and Julian Avada respectively.

    Moreover, she actively participated in the organization of the traditional ball of governors of the states and held a reception on Easter on the lawn of the White House. For the latter, she even received praise from the leading American media.

    ​Melania also demonstrated herself as an indispensable assistant to Donald once, reminding him of the rules of the etiquette during the performance of the national anthem.

    ​For now Melania has only five assistants working for her, whereas Michelle Obama had 24. Although it is too early to assume she will hire more people as Trump’s tenure continues.

    Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    Melania Trump Announces Social Secretary to Plan White House Events
    At the beginning of her husband’s presidential campaign, Melania said that she was going to be a “very traditional” first lady.

    She said that she would leave politics to her husband and will work on tackling the issue of harassment on the internet. However, so far she hasn’t taken any active steps toward that.

    ​Instead, she has turned her attention to protecting women's rights. At least, all of her public appearances have been devoted to this topic.

    “Together, we must declare that the era of allowing the brutality against women and children is over while affirming that the time for empowering women around the world is now,” the first lady said at the State Department at an event honoring “International Women of Courage.”

    Despite all that mainstream media has been quick to judge her and criticize her because of her past as a model. In particular, such statements were made by a journalist of The New York Times, Jacob Bernstein.

    Similarly, the newspaper Daily Mail in August 2016 published a story suggesting that Melania at one time in her life provided escort services to rich clients.

    Both Bernstein and the newspaper subsequently apologized for the slander. The newspaper even had to pay a significant compensation, which, according to some reports, amounted to $3 million.

    However, according to recent surveys, Melania's popularity is growing rapidly. Thus, by the end of March, 52 percent of Americans approved of Melania. Before the inauguration she held at 39 percent approval rating.

    ​In this regard, Melania Trump has even surpassed her husband, whose rating, according to Gallup, is at 35 percent. Against this background, the president even joked saying that he should turn to his wife for advice in this matter.

    Back in her hometown, the Slovenian town of Sevnitsa, real business is being made in her honor.  Shopkeepers are naming salami and wine in her name. In restaurants there are cheeses, cakes and pancakes named after the first lady.

    In this regard Melania had already asked her lawyers to prevent the appearance of her name in such advertising.

    US actress turned activist, Pamela Anderson recently sent Melania a fur coat made in Russia from eco fur. According to the Hollywood star, the fur coat was sewn specially for Melania in the hope that by forsaking clothes made from real fur, she will set an example for other American women.

    Related:

    Model Citizen: Daily Mail Pays Melania Trump $2.9 Million in Libel Case
    Not Welcome Here: Petition Asks First Lady Melania Trump to Leave New York
    Rapper Threatens to ‘Pimp’ Melania After President Trump Tweets About Snoop Dogg
    Slovenian Factory Makes Unusual Gift for Melania Trump
    Tags:
    US First Lady, approval rating, politics, criticism, White House, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Living on the Volcano: Miraculous Kamchatka Nature Reserve
    Living on the Volcano: Miraculous Kamchatka Nature Reserve
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok