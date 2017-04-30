Register
20:58 GMT +330 April 2017
    Ivanka Trump arrives for news conference with President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

    First Daughter of the State: Ivanka Trump's Rise to Power in 100 Days

    Politics
    As Donald Trump reflects on his first 100 days in office as the president of the United States, Sputnik takes a look at his daughter Ivanka’s remarkable rise as a stateswoman.

    Ivanka Trump listens at the beginning of a policy and strategy forum with executives in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (File)
    Ivanka Trump Collecting Foreign Donations for Female Entrepreneur Fund
    The day before her father’s inauguration, Ivanka said it was “inappropriate” to speculate whether, in the absence of Melania Trump, she would become the de facto first lady.

    However, 100 days later, she has become almost the most influential Trump in America.

    The wife of Donald Trump, Melania and their son Barron never moved to Washington and continue to reside in the penthouse of Trump Tower, while Eric and Donald Jr. took over the management of the business empire built by their billionaire father.

    On the contrary, Ivanka, along with her husband Jared Kushner who became Trump's senior adviser, moved to Washington shortly after her father took office.

    In March, the US media drew attention to the fact that Ivanka accompanied her father at the first official meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. She also accompanied Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife during their visit to New York.

    ​A number of media outlets and public organizations sent inquiries to the White House requesting clarification of Ivanka's status in the White House. Presidential Press Secretary Sean Spicer then stated that Ivanka's activities as an unofficial adviser did not create any conflict of interest.

    Soon after, the president's daughter was provided with access to classified information and government communications. At the end of March, Ivanka received the status of an employee of the federal government and her own office in the western wing of the White House.

    ​“How far Ivanka Trump has come! Only seven years ago she was tweeting about the Trump SoHo spa’s newest candle collection. Last year she was tweeting about how to make it work as an unpaid intern and how excited she was for Juicero. Now she is one of the most powerful, unelected people in the entire world,” New Republic magazine wrote.

    Ivanka Trump arrives to speak on the last day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio
    © AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski
    Soft Power: Ivanka Trump Craze Sweeps China
    The rapid growth of influence of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner has led to one of the most unusual conflicts in American politics in recent years.

    A man who was called “shadow president” Steve Bannon did not see eye to eye with Ivanka and Jared. As the leading strategist of the White House, Bannon became the most powerful representative of the alternative-right movement in the Trump administration.

    He advocated against Ivanka becoming the president’s advisor.

    The influence of Ivanka was confirmed by her brother Eric who mentioned that Ivanka pushed her father to order him to carry out a missile strike on a Syrian government base.

    According to Eric Trump, she made a decision to strike when she saw photos of the deceased allegedly as a result of a chemical attack in Idlib. Shortly before this, Steve Bannon was expelled from the White House National Security Council (NSC).

    ​Ivanka Trump also faced criticism for her business ties in China. Her company already holds 16 fully registered trademarks in the country. And she had received provisional approval for two other bag trademarks on February 20 and March 6.

    The news came on April 6, the very same day she and her husband Jared Kushner dined with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

    Although many in the US view such an intertwinement of political and business ties as inadmissible, some see Ivanka’s popularity in China as a chance for improving bilateral relations between the two countries.

